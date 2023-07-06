Father-son duo held for murder bid in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly stabbing their relatives after they tried to intervene in a heated argument in Ram Darbar on Monday. Chandigarh police have arrested a father-son duo held for murder bid in Ram Darbar. (HT File)

Police have arrested two accused, who are also father and son, in an attempted murder case. The accused identified as Rajinder, 56, of Phase-2, Ram Darbar, and his son Sarwan, 26, were booked following the complaint of Ramanand Yadav.

The complainant told police that he and his son Dhayan Yadav, 19, reside in a rented accommodation next to the accused’s family.

“On Monday, my son and I heard heated arguments from the accused;s room, following which we rushed there. Both Rajinder and Sarwan were arguing following which we intervened and stopped them. Both the accused started abusing us for interfering. When confronted, Sarwan, threatening to kill us, picked a knife. Sarwan stabbed my son on his chest multiple times. When I tried to save my son, they injured my arm with a knife following which we ran out of the room to save our lives,” the complainant said in his statement.

A neighbour informed the police after witnessing the incident. The victims were then rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where they are undergoing treatment.

Both the accused are said to have been in an inebriated state and have been arrested.

They have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of Indian Penal Code.