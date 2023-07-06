Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Father-son duo held for murder bid in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Father-son duo held for murder bid in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 06, 2023 04:25 AM IST

Both the accused, residents of Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar, are said to have been in an inebriated state and have been arrested.

Police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly stabbing their relatives after they tried to intervene in a heated argument in Ram Darbar on Monday.

Chandigarh police have arrested a father-son duo held for murder bid in Ram Darbar. (HT File)
Chandigarh police have arrested a father-son duo held for murder bid in Ram Darbar. (HT File)

Police have arrested two accused, who are also father and son, in an attempted murder case. The accused identified as Rajinder, 56, of Phase-2, Ram Darbar, and his son Sarwan, 26, were booked following the complaint of Ramanand Yadav.

The complainant told police that he and his son Dhayan Yadav, 19, reside in a rented accommodation next to the accused’s family.

“On Monday, my son and I heard heated arguments from the accused;s room, following which we rushed there. Both Rajinder and Sarwan were arguing following which we intervened and stopped them. Both the accused started abusing us for interfering. When confronted, Sarwan, threatening to kill us, picked a knife. Sarwan stabbed my son on his chest multiple times. When I tried to save my son, they injured my arm with a knife following which we ran out of the room to save our lives,” the complainant said in his statement.

A neighbour informed the police after witnessing the incident. The victims were then rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where they are undergoing treatment.

Both the accused are said to have been in an inebriated state and have been arrested.

They have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out