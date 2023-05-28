Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Lawyer searching for doctor’s info online loses 1 lakh

Chandigarh: Lawyer searching for doctor’s info online loses 1 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2023 01:26 AM IST

Sukhpreet was shocked to receive a text message on her mobile phone regarding withdrawal of ₹1 lakh from her Punjab National Bank account, even when she never shared any OTP with the caller

A female advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court looking for a doctor’s information online was duped of 1 lakh by cyber criminals.

In her police complaint, the victim, Sukhpreet Kaur of Chandigarh, stated that on May 16, she opened Google to search for the phone number of Dr Mamta in Sector 38, Chandigarh. (Getty images)
In her police complaint, the victim, Sukhpreet Kaur of Chandigarh, stated that on May 16, she opened Google to search for the phone number of Dr Mamta in Sector 38, Chandigarh. (Getty images)

In her police complaint, the victim, Sukhpreet Kaur of Chandigarh, stated that on May 16, she opened Google to search for the phone number of Dr Mamta in Sector 38, Chandigarh.

“I got her contact information from a page of JustDial and called the phone number, but the calls went unanswered. After a few minutes, I received a call from someone claiming to be the doctor’s receptionist. He asked me to get an appointment fixed by paying 5 through online payment, for which he sent a link via WhatsApp,” the complainant submitted.

The next day, Sukhpreet was shocked to receive a text message on her mobile phone regarding withdrawal of 1 lakh from her Punjab National Bank account, even when she never shared any OTP with the caller.

“Since I was in Chandigarh and my bank account is in the Nawanshahr branch, my brother met the bank manager, Sanjeev Kumar. My brother, who is a beneficiary of my account, requested the manager to block the transaction, but he turned down the request, stating that the account holder needs to visit the branch herself and raise the issue,” Kaur said in her complaint.

Acting on her complaint, the cyber crime police on Friday lodged an FIR for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out