Ferozepur, Fazilka villages move to safer zones amid Pak attack

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, voluntary evacuations continue in Punjab's Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. While there are around 40 border villages in these districts, evacuation efforts have primarily focused on the 15 most vulnerable ones. Over the past 48 hours, villagers have moved their families, valuables and livestock to safer areas amid fears of cross-border shelling or retaliation.

These include villages like Tendiwala, Kaluwala, Hajara Singh Wala, and Ghatti Rajjo Kee in Ferozepur, and eight others in Fazilka, such as Pakka Chisti, Mohar Jamsher, and Mohar Sona—located within 13 to 15 kilometres of the International Border.

Officials estimate that around 45–50% of families have been evacuated so far, although most male residents have stayed behind to protect property and tend to agricultural fields. Over the past 48 hours, villagers have moved their families, valuables and livestock to safer areas amid fears of cross-border shelling or retaliation.

While no official evacuation order has been issued, many people living near the border — particularly around the Hussainiwala sector, just 13km from Ferozepur — have taken the initiative to relocate. “Many families have moved women, children and essential supplies to relatives’ homes beyond the shelling range,” said Kikar Singh, a resident of Malla Pegha, a village near the border.

Agricultural losses have also been reported. “Though wheat harvesting is mostly over, farmers whose land lies beyond the fencing have lost wheat straw, which is vital for cattle fodder. Others, who would typically sow vegetables or fodder before planting paddy, are avoiding cultivation due to fears of military activity,” said Nasib Singh, a farmer from the border area.

While no blackout or mock drill occurred in Fazilka or Ferozepur on Thursday, anxiety remains high. Deputy commissioner of Ferozepur Deepshikha Sharma confirmed that evacuations are voluntary and no formal directive has been issued.

As a precaution, all schools in both districts have been closed until Friday, although colleges remain open. In Bathinda district, too, all schools have been ordered closed on May 9 due to the tense situation along the border, as confirmed by deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray.