Ferozepur man held with 166 gm heroin in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police’s operation cell arrested a resident of Punjab’s Ferozepur with 166 gm heroin on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Joy, alias Rishu, who was caught from a naka near Water Works, Sector 39. The contraband was recovered from his Honda Activa.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances was registered at the Maloya police station.

Poppy husk supplier held

Meanwhile, following the disclosure of the Punjab Roadways bus driver and conductor, who were caught with 60 kg poppy husk near Sector-43 ISBT on February 3, police have arrested the main supplier and a peddler.

The supplier, Kan Singh Purawat, 35, hails from Jaipur and the peddler, Mangta, 51, from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

Police also recovered 100 kg poppy husk from Purawat and 10 kg poppy husk from Mangta.

Police said Purawat was caught from Jaipur and Mangta, who purchased the drug from the Punjab Roadways driver and conductor to sell it further, was arrested from his house in Mauli Jagran.

Investigators said Purawat worked at a shop licensed to sell poppy husk. But after its sale was banned in 2015, he started selling it illegally. He used to sell poppy husk to mostly drivers from Punjab.