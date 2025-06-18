Search Search
Ferozepur: Smuggler held with 9.4kg heroin, 2 lakh drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 18, 2025 08:52 AM IST

A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the City Zira police station.

A smuggler involved in the cross-border trafficking of narcotics was arrested with 9.4kg of heroin along with 2.10 lakh of drug money in Zira, Ferozepur police said on Tuesday.

The heroin was reportedly smuggled from across the Pakistan border, where local handlers work in close coordination with cross-border networks, said police.

Ferozepur range deputy inspector general of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said the arrest was made based on intelligence inputs. “The accused, identified as Harmesh Singh alias Ramesh (25), a resident of Basti Machhia, was apprehended, while his accomplice Ajay (28) is currently absconding. The motorcycle being used to transport drugs has also been impounded,” the DIG said.

“The heroin was reportedly smuggled from across the Pakistan border, where local handlers work in close coordination with cross-border networks. Our teams are investigating both backwards and forward linkages to expose and dismantle the entire supply chain,” the DIG added.

He further noted that earlier, traffickers relied heavily on drones to transport large consignments. “However, following the recent interception of a drone carrying heroin during a counter-operation, smugglers have shifted to manually transporting smaller quantities” he added.

