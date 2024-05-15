Fielding Amritpal a conspiracy by Central agencies: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday termed the candidature of Waris Punjab De chief and NSA detainee Amritpal Singh in Khadoor Sahib constituency as “a conspiracy by central agencies to counter the Akali Dal”. According to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the candidature of NSA detainee Amritpal Singh in Khadoor Sahib is a conspiracy to counter his party.

Addressing an election rally at Baba Bakala in support of SAD candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha, he said, “What better explanation can one give for propping up a person (Amritpal), arresting him and keeping him in safe custody only to eventually use him as a candidate in parliamentary elections.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also pointed out the contradiction in Amritpal’s earlier stance that he did not want to enter politics and was only interested in ‘amrit parchar’ and fighting drug menace. “It’s a fact that Amritpal’s nomination process was facilitated from jail despite NSA charges being slapped on him,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD president further said, “Amritpal is contesting the elections just to free himself, not the Bandi Singhs.