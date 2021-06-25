Finally, 115 Panjab University faculty members get promotion

Acting on a long pending demand of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), the university has promoted around 115 faculty members under career advancement scheme (CAS).

The orders were issued by the varsity on Wednesday. PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on the recommendation of screening-cum-evaluation committees ordered the promotion of these faculty members, in anticipation of the approval of syndicate and senate. At present, the governing body of the university is not in place due to pending elections.

The senate, which is PU’s supreme governing body, has the power to take the final call on promotion of teachers. The cases are also taken up by the syndicate prior to the senate’s ultimate call.

The interview/screening of these faculty members were conducted earlier this year after continuous protests by PUTA. However, the promotion letters were delayed in absence of the governing body.

Last month, the PUTA executive in its meeting had unanimously condemned the callous and apathetic attitude of the vice-chancellor for causing an inordinate delay in issuing appointment letters to the teachers under CAS.

PUTA President Mritunjay Kumar said, “This was our long pending demand and teachers are satisfied now. The faculty members are also appreciating PUTA’s efforts.”

The CAS promotion has remained a key issue in the recent years and was one of main agenda during last year’s PUTA elections.