Finally, UT to pay ₹6.40 crore to rly for Baltana underbridge

Finally, the much-awaited road underbridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar level-crossing in Baltana is expected to see the light of day as the UT administration is set to pay ₹6.40 crore to the railways. According to a letter of the UT chief engineer to the OSD to the Punjab governor and UT administrator, the matter was sent to the finance department on February 25 for approval and further concurrence to deposit UT’s 50% share ( ₹6.40 crore) of the total cost ( ₹12.80 crore) to the railway authority. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had earlier accorded his approval to deposit the UT’s share. The Baltana underbridge will give them respite from long traffic jams during rush hour in the morning and evening hours. (HT File)

Hailing Kataria, Pratap Singh Rana, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Baltana residents, said, “Stuck for years, the file has now moved rapidly. After the governor took note of this matter, the administration has given priority to the process of releasing the funds.”

The Northern Railway had invited e-bids for the construction of the underbridge through a “normal pushing” technique while train operations continue on the line. The bids had been opened, but the work on the project could not be started for want of funds. After the allotment of the work, the project has to be completed within 12 months.

A large number of residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district, and Panchkula use this level-crossing. The underbridge will give them respite from long traffic jams during rush hour in the morning and evening hours.