FIR against officer after woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage

Police have booked an administrative officer posted in district Una after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage, police said on Wednesday. The details of the medical report are awaited, the police said. (File)

In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that she interacted with the official on social media and he invited her to his office several times. She further said that about 45 days back, when she visited at his office, he allegedly took her to his personal room and proposed her for marriage and forcibly had physical relations with her after she resisted his physical overturns. Ten days later, the officer booked a room in the Una Rest House in someone else’s name, where he again tried to get intimate with her, she said. When the woman threatened to complain, the official began blackmailing her with a video he made in the office and gradually reduced his communication with her, she alleged.

“We have received a complaint from a woman who alleged being raped on pretext of marriage. A case has been registered under sections 69 and 351 of BNS in police station Una Sadar”, confirmed Una SP Amit Yadav on Wednesday. He added that no arrests have been made so far as police teams are trying to trace the officer.

The police have investigating the matter. The complainant has also been medically examined. The details of the medical report are awaited, the police said.Calls and texts to the officer remains unanswered.