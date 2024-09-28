FIR registered after Shivling desecrated in Kangra

Police in Kangra have registered an FIR after a Shivling was vandalised at a temple in Nagrota in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Police in Kangra have registered an FIR after a Shivling was vandalised at a temple in Nagrota in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Following the incident locals also protested and demanded action against those involved in the act. The police are yet to identify the miscreants.

It is learnt that the incident happened during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. On Friday morning, when the devotees reached the temple for worship as usual, they found the Shivling missing and immediately informed the police.

The representatives of various Hindu organisations who reached the spot condemned this incident in strong words and the traders expressed their anger by keeping the market closed for two hours.

Police sources said that prima facie, it does not appear to involve any wrongdoing by any specific community, but they are examining every aspect.

Meanwhile, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said that police are investigating the matter thoroughly. “We have footage from a nearby CCTV camera, which will help us uncover the truth soon,” she said.