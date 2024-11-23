Fire breaks out at handloom shop in Haryana’s Yamunanagar
ByANI, Yamunanagar
Nov 23, 2024 08:14 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamunanagar on Friday.
Huge flames could be seen gushing out of the building.
“We received information at around 12:30 pm that a handloom shop was on fire. We immediately sent 3 vehicles to the spot. As the fire was big, we called for more vehicles, 7 vehicles were deployed and the fire was brought under control,” the official said.
No casualty has been reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited
Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in two mounds of crop residue kept in Firozpur village Sivan block of Kaithal district in Haryana.
According to a Fire department official, the villagers have reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit in the overhead power cables.