Fire breaks out at handloom shop in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

ByANI, Yamunanagar
Nov 23, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Fire officer Rajiv Jamboj said the information was received at 12:30 pm after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, more vehicles were called in and the fire was brought under control.

A massive fire broke out in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamunanagar on Friday.

A massive fire broke out in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamunanagar on Friday. (HT File/ Representational image)
A massive fire broke out in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamunanagar on Friday. (HT File/ Representational image)

Huge flames could be seen gushing out of the building.

Fire officer Rajiv Jamboj said the information was received at 12:30 pm after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, more vehicles were called in and the fire was brought under control.

“We received information at around 12:30 pm that a handloom shop was on fire. We immediately sent 3 vehicles to the spot. As the fire was big, we called for more vehicles, 7 vehicles were deployed and the fire was brought under control,” the official said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in two mounds of crop residue kept in Firozpur village Sivan block of Kaithal district in Haryana.

According to a Fire department official, the villagers have reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit in the overhead power cables.

