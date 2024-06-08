Fire damages vehicles outside Balongi police station in Mohali

Several seized vehicles were ravaged in a fire outside Balongi police station on Friday. The blaze was controlled within half an hour, said fire officials, adding that no one was injured. (HT photo)

Nearby residents noticed smoke and flames in the vehicles around 3.50 pm, and raised the alarm.

Fire officials said they received a call around 4 pm and immediately despatched firefighters to the scene, along with two fire tenders. The blaze was controlled within half an hour, they said, adding that no one was injured.

Residents said a similar fire broke out at the plot last year and most of the vehicles were already damaged back then.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire. Most of the vehicles were case property,” said inspector Sumit Mour, SHO, Balongi.