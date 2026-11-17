Failure to seize CCTV footage from the factory at the centre of a neighbourhood dispute, a one-day delay in registering the FIR and a forensic report that could not link the recovered bullet to the accused’s licensed pistol led a Mohali court to acquit a Zirakpur resident in a 2020 firing case. The court held that the investigating agency failed to bring the real genesis and circumstances of the occurrence on record. (HT File)

Additional Sessions Judge Hardip Singh acquitted Bikram alias Tejinder Singh, a resident of Jarnail Enclave-2, Zirakpur, on Monday, holding that the investigation had failed to establish how the alleged incident unfolded or prove his involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

The case dates back to March 12, 2020, when residents allegedly confronted the operators of a mask-manufacturing unit in a house in their neighbourhood over noise from a large generator.

According to the complainant Baljit Singh, Bikram arrived with several men, who assaulted residents and misbehaved with women. He alleged that Bikram then fired several shots at him before fleeing with the others.

However, the court found significant gaps in the police investigation. The investigating officer, retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, admitted that he registered the FIR on March 13, a day after the alleged occurrence.

He had neither recorded proceedings at the spot nor seized CCTV footage from the factory.

The court also noted that the prosecution witnesses did not consistently support the case. The complainant and several eyewitnesses, including Veena Sharma, Sunita Devi, Urmila Devi and Mandeep Kaur, turned hostile. Although Shatrughan, an alleged eyewitness, supported the prosecution’s version, he admitted that he had not undergone a medical examination despite claiming to have sustained injuries.

Mandeep Kaur also failed to identify Bikram as the person who had fired the shots.

The forensic evidence further weakened the prosecution’s case. The Forensic Science Laboratory report stated that experts could not determine whether the bullet recovered from the spot had been fired from the pistol seized from Bikram because it lacked individual characteristic marks.

The accused claimed that Shatrughan and other residents had entered his factory and damaged property, and that the case falsely implicated him. The court observed that the investigating officer’s failure to collect the factory’s CCTV footage left this defence untested and could have concealed the actual sequence of events.

The court held that the investigating agency failed to bring the real genesis and circumstances of the occurrence on record. It concluded that the prosecution had not established Bikram’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted him of the charges.