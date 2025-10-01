Firing accused flees Ferozepur hospital with fractured leg

One of the three accused arrested for the August 14 firing in Zira, Harjeet Singh, escaped from the prisoner ward of the district civil hospital on Monday night by evading guards. On Monday night, Harjeet Singh managed to trick the guards and fled. Hospital staff immediately alerted senior officials, prompting a swift manhunt. (HT)

Singh had been arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly opening fire at a jewellery shop, leaving the owner injured.

During their arrest days later, a police encounter had broken out, and Singh was shot in the leg, leaving him with two leg fractures. He was admitted to the hospital’s prisoner ward for treatment, but surgery to insert metal plates was delayed as the jail administration had not provided the required implant.

DSP (City) Sukhwinder Singh confirmed that police teams had been deployed to track down the escapee. “Raids are being conducted, and checkpoints have been set up. Strict action will be taken against any police personnel found negligent in this matter,” the DSP said.

Civil hospital’s senior medical officer Dr Nikhil Gupta confirmed that Singh had suffered two leg fractures due to the gunshot injury and had been under medical care in the prisoner ward at the time of his escape.