Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind
Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night.
The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia. Two pistols, a magazine, and five cartridges were recovered from the accused.
Crime Investigation Agency(CIA-2) in-charge Mohan Lal said, “Acting on a tip off, we raided a room in Nirjan village. When the police team reached there, the duo tried to flee the spot and opened fire at them. The cops fired in retaliation, and arrested them.”
“The accused sustained bullet wounds on their hand and legs. They are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Jind and are stable,” he said.
Mohit is also wanted for the murder of a petrol pump owner in Sri Ganganagar. Six people have already been arrested in the case. An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 307(attempt to murder), 34 (common intention), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.
-
Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.
-
Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER
The family members of 65-year-old a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Thakur, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm.
-
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
-
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
-
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics