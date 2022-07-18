Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind

Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night.

The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia. Two pistols, a magazine, and five cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Crime Investigation Agency(CIA-2) in-charge Mohan Lal said, “Acting on a tip off, we raided a room in Nirjan village. When the police team reached there, the duo tried to flee the spot and opened fire at them. The cops fired in retaliation, and arrested them.”

“The accused sustained bullet wounds on their hand and legs. They are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Jind and are stable,” he said.

Mohit is also wanted for the murder of a petrol pump owner in Sri Ganganagar. Six people have already been arrested in the case. An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 307(attempt to murder), 34 (common intention), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.