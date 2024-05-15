First randomisation of poll staff for vote counting held in Ludhiana

Just two weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the first randomisation of polling staff was conducted on Wednesday under the supervision of district election officer Sakshi Sawhney. General observer Divya Mittal with other officials during an inspections at strong rooms in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sawhney said the randomisation of 840 polling staff members has been done. One counting hall has been set up for 14 assembly constituencies and each hall will have 14 counting tables. The randomisation aimed to deploy poll staff on June 4 for counting of votes, the DEO added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The DEO said, the staff responsible for counting exercise would include supervisors, counting assistants and micro-observers. Separate staff members for Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and counting of postal ballots would also be deployed, Sawhney added.

General observer reviews Jagraon polling booths

The general observer Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Divya Mittal, took stock of vulnerable polling booths falling under the Jagraon assembly segment of Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. Mittal visited the vulnerable pocket area Mohalla Gandhi Nagar in Jagraon. The general observer exhorted the people to step forward and cast their vote without any fear and inducement on June 1. The residents said they are not being pressurised by anyone and will exercise their right to franchise without any influence.