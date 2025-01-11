Menu Explore
Five arrested with 29 kg poppy husk in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 11, 2025 07:36 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Narender Singh, Baljinder Singh, Balvinder Singh ,Mangat Singh, all belonging to Rania in Sirsa and Ravi from Bathinda in Punjab

Sirsa police have arrested five persons with 29 kg poppy husk near Rania grain market.

The accused were booked under Section 15(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, police said. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Narender Singh, Baljinder Singh, Balvinder Singh ,Mangat Singh, all belonging to Rania in Sirsa and Ravi from Bathinda in Punjab.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar, who is posted at Rania police station, said that they signalled a white car to stop and upon checking they recovered 29 kg of poppy husk which was packed in bags.

“The accused had brought the contraband from Rajasthan and were planning to sell it in Rania area,” the inspector added.

The accused were booked under Section 15(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.

