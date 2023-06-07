Five booked for raping 15-year-old in Karnal village

Police have booked five persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. Police booked five people for raping 15-year-old in Karnal village. (HT File)

As per the police complaint filed by the minor’s father, the incident took place on June 2, when the victim was alone at the house. The accused forcibly took the girl to the residence of one of the accused and raped her.

Acting on the complaint, police had registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused have been identified as Kallu Ram, Nanak Singh, Neeraj, Sagar and Pinshu.

The 15-year-old’s family members on Tuesday reached the office of Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan and demanded that the accused be arrested without delay. Later, they held a protest but were pacified by the SP, who assured proper action.

Sharing further details, the SP said the FIR has already been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act., as per the complaint, but the investigation to verify the allegations is still underway.

The statement of the victim has also been recorded and action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation, he added.