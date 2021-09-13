Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five fresh Covid cases reported in Haryana
The active Covid cases in Haryana stands at 148, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,467, according to the bulletin. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Five fresh Covid cases reported in Haryana

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, three cases were reported from Gurgaon while one each was from Karnal and Yamunanagar districts, it said.
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Haryana on Sunday, while five new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,645 in the state.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the death toll stands at 9,686. Of the new cases, three were reported from Gurgaon while one each was from Karnal and Yamunanagar districts, it said. However, no fresh case was reported from 19 other districts in the state, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 148, while the overall recoveries from the infection has reached 7,60,467, according to the bulletin.The recovery rate was 98.68%, it said.

