Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana

Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening.

The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. Cops suspect that there is another gang member, who is currently on the run.

As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana’s Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. A police team from Ferozepur was already trailing them.

As soon as they parked their car and reached the crowded entrance of the mall, cops nabbed three of them. Two men, meanwhile, escaped but were later caught from the parking lot of the mall and a filling station on Cemetery Road.

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV, in which the gangsters were travelling, has been taken into possession. No weapon recovered from the accused but police suspect they may have hidden it somewhere.

On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ferozepur) Charanjit Singh Sohal confirmed the development and said that the accused were wanted in several cases.