Five held for Karnal man’s murder

The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district.

As per the police, the deceased Pardeep of Hari Singh Pura village in the district was a contractual employee of the power department in Gharaunda.

Harjinder Singh, in-charge of detective staff, said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they met Pardeep at a dhaba in Panipat on July 26 and took him near a canal on some pretext, where they demanded money from him. When he refused to give the money, they tied him with clothes and then pushed him into the canal. Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.