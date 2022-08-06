Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district.
As per the police, the deceased Pardeep of Hari Singh Pura village in the district was a contractual employee of the power department in Gharaunda.
Harjinder Singh, in-charge of detective staff, said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they met Pardeep at a dhaba in Panipat on July 26 and took him near a canal on some pretext, where they demanded money from him. When he refused to give the money, they tied him with clothes and then pushed him into the canal. Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon's office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana. While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body. The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
