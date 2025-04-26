Five killed in Mandi road accident

Five people, including a couple and their 10-month-old daughter, died after the car they were travelling in veered off the Bakhli Mandir road near Pandoh Dam, approximately 20 km from the Mandi district headquarters, on Friday afternoon, said police. The mangled remains of the car. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm. Four people died on the spot, while the infant, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as the Dhuni Chand, 33, his wife Kanti Devi, 28, their daughter Kinjal, Dahlu Ram, 52, all from district Mandi and Meena Devi, 30, from Nepal, police said.

According to preliminary information, the victims were coming back after attending a wedding ceremony in a village and were returning home when the accident occurred. As the vehicle approached the Pandoh Dam area, it reportedly went out of control, veered off the road, and tumbled down a slope before plunging into the dam’s water.

The car overturned multiple times and was completely wrecked. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Pandoh police outpost and Mandi Sadar police station, along with SDRF personnel and local residents, rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations. Despite their efforts, four were declared dead at the site, and the infant died while being taken to the hospital.

All the victims were reportedly members of the groom’s family. Among the deceased was the groom’s brother, who still had mehendi (henna) on his hands.

Mandi superintendent of police Sakshi Verma confirmed the incident and said that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.