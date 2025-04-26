Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five killed in Mandi road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 26, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Four people died on the spot, while the infant, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the hospital

Five people, including a couple and their 10-month-old daughter, died after the car they were travelling in veered off the Bakhli Mandir road near Pandoh Dam, approximately 20 km from the Mandi district headquarters, on Friday afternoon, said police.

The mangled remains of the car. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
The mangled remains of the car. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm. Four people died on the spot, while the infant, who was critically injured, succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as the Dhuni Chand, 33, his wife Kanti Devi, 28, their daughter Kinjal, Dahlu Ram, 52, all from district Mandi and Meena Devi, 30, from Nepal, police said.

According to preliminary information, the victims were coming back after attending a wedding ceremony in a village and were returning home when the accident occurred. As the vehicle approached the Pandoh Dam area, it reportedly went out of control, veered off the road, and tumbled down a slope before plunging into the dam’s water.

The car overturned multiple times and was completely wrecked. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Pandoh police outpost and Mandi Sadar police station, along with SDRF personnel and local residents, rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations. Despite their efforts, four were declared dead at the site, and the infant died while being taken to the hospital.

All the victims were reportedly members of the groom’s family. Among the deceased was the groom’s brother, who still had mehendi (henna) on his hands.

Mandi superintendent of police Sakshi Verma confirmed the incident and said that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Five killed in Mandi road accident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On