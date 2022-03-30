Five mobile phones recovered with arrest of two robbers in Chandigarh

Two days after a Daria village resident was robbed of his mobile phone and wallet by two youths on Sunday night, police arrested the duo on Tuesday.

The accused, Ranjeet, 21, and Balwant Kumar, 22, live in Hallomajra village and work as waiters for a catering business.

Apart from the complainant’s mobile phone, four more stolen phones have been recovered from them.

The arrests came following a complaint by Vishal, who works in Industrial Area, Phase 1. He was walking back home on Sunday night, when the two accused forcibly snatched his mobile phone and wallet from his pocket, and fled on foot.

The accused have been booked under Sections 392 (robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. They were presented in court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

Immigration agent from Kanpur arrested for duping city resident of ₹1.7L

Chandigarh Police have arrested Abhinav Dubey of Purana, a Kanpur-based immigration agent who duped a city resident of ₹1.72 lakh on the pretext of securing him in the Middle East. The victim, Arvinder Singh of Sector 9, said he was approached by Global Jobs International in January 2019 who offered him guaranteed placement in 90 days after the payment of a registration fee. The firm also had a functional website at that time The complainant paid ₹1,72,693, but the accused stopped taking the victim’s calls. Police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

Bird Park timings extended

Chandigarh

From April 1, the Chandigarh Bird Park will be open from 10 am to 5.30 pm, instead of 4 pm, according to the UT forest department. The park is open to visitors from Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Man held with 100gm heroin in Ambala

Ambala

Police on Tuesday arrested a Panipat-based man, identified as Mukesh Kumar, with 100gm of heroin from Ambala City’s Omaxe Green area. A Crime Investigation Agency-1 team made the arrest following a tip-off and a case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station. He was presented before a court and sent to three-day police remand.

Police equestrian meet from April 2

Panchkula

The 40th All-India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet 2021-22 will be organised at Basic Training Centre, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Bhanu, Panchkula, from April 2 to 11. Inspector general Ishwar Singh Duhan said more than 300 horses and 501 riders, including 20 officers, will participate in the championship, which will see teams from the National Police Academy, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles and various state police organisations. AIPEC is a national-level event organised under the aegis of All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi.

Sampark Sabha held by SSP Traffic

Chandigarh

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, security and traffic) Manisha Choudhary on Monday held a sampark sabha for traffic police officials at the Traffic and Security Lines, Sector 29. It was held to discuss issues and grievances of the officials directly with the SSP and the traffic police deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs). 20 traffic police officials were also honoured for their services.

PGI Radiology faculty wins national award

Chandigarh PGIMER’s head of radiodiagnosis Dr MS Sandhu said radiology faculty and residents were felicitated at the 74th Annual National Radiology conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association held at Bengaluru. Dr Paramjeet Singh, Dr Naveen Kalra, Dr Mahesh Prakash, Dr Kushaljit Singh Sodhi, Dr Manphool Singhal, Dr Ajay Gulati, Dr Sameer Vyas, Dr Chirag Kamal Ahuja, Dr Pankaj Gupta. Resident doctors Dr Bharat Hosur, Dr Shashank Raj and Dr Prabhjyot Singh Chowhan were amongst the winners.

Panchkula MC floats tender for cycle sharing project

Panchkula The municipal corporation (MC) has floated tenders for the public bicycle sharing project, comprising 100 e-bikes and 100 bicycles.The deadline to submit the tender, whose budget should be less than ₹2.5 crore, is April 6 noon. The company selected will be given 36 months to execute the project. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the project was conceived to provide residents environment-friendly options of commute and decrease the burden on public transport. The cycle stations will be placed at various locations across the city.