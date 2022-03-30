Five mobile phones recovered with arrest of two robbers in Chandigarh
Two days after a Daria village resident was robbed of his mobile phone and wallet by two youths on Sunday night, police arrested the duo on Tuesday.
The accused, Ranjeet, 21, and Balwant Kumar, 22, live in Hallomajra village and work as waiters for a catering business.
Apart from the complainant’s mobile phone, four more stolen phones have been recovered from them.
The arrests came following a complaint by Vishal, who works in Industrial Area, Phase 1. He was walking back home on Sunday night, when the two accused forcibly snatched his mobile phone and wallet from his pocket, and fled on foot.
The accused have been booked under Sections 392 (robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. They were presented in court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.
From April 1, the Chandigarh Bird Park will be open from 10 am to 5.30 pm, instead of 4 pm, according to the UT forest department. The park is open to visitors from Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Police on Tuesday arrested a Panipat-based man, identified as Mukesh Kumar, with 100gm of heroin from Ambala City’s Omaxe Green area. A Crime Investigation Agency-1 team made the arrest following a tip-off and a case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station. He was presented before a court and sent to three-day police remand.
The 40th All-India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet 2021-22 will be organised at Basic Training Centre, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, Bhanu, Panchkula, from April 2 to 11. Inspector general Ishwar Singh Duhan said more than 300 horses and 501 riders, including 20 officers, will participate in the championship, which will see teams from the National Police Academy, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles and various state police organisations. AIPEC is a national-level event organised under the aegis of All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, security and traffic) Manisha Choudhary on Monday held a sampark sabha for traffic police officials at the Traffic and Security Lines, Sector 29. It was held to discuss issues and grievances of the officials directly with the SSP and the traffic police deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs). 20 traffic police officials were also honoured for their services.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
