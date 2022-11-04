Five-day Kapal Mochan mela in Yamunanagar from Thursday

: A large number of devotees have converged in Yamunanagar to take part in the oldest five-day Kapal Mochan mela that begins on Friday without any restrictions two years after the pandemic.

Ambala divisional commissioner Renu S Phulia will inaugurate the fair and an exhibition in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur region.

Devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan visit the site, which is also called the karambhoomi (workplace) of Maharishi Ved Vyas, and adjoining Adi Badri, Sri Sarasvati Udgam Tirath.

The pilgrims also take a holy dip in three prominent sarovars -- Kapal Mochan, Rinn Mochan and Surajkund.

The district administration has made arrangements for the fair which is taking place without any restrictions and in full capacity two years after the pandemic.

Deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda said that it will be ensured that there are proper facilities in place for drinking water, toilets, holy dip, electricity and groceries for community kitchen.

Before the commencement of the fair, Harpal Kaur, mother of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at various religious places at the mela site on Tuesday.

Last year, the state government had decided to cancel the mela due to the prediction of the third wave of the Covid-19, but the decision was reversed within days after requests by locals as it provides employment to thousands of people.

Several restrictions were in place last year when at least 3 lakh pilgrims visited the mela on the first day and the number is likely to increase this time.