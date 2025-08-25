Florida crash: Punjab trucker denied bail, kin, diaspora press for fair trial

An Indian-origin truck driver, Harjinder Singh, accused of causing a fatal crash that killed three people in Florida, has been denied bond by a US court. The incident has sparked concern across the Punjabi diaspora and calls for intervention from the Indian government. Harjinder Singh

Singh, 28, was arrested after he allegedly made an illegal U-turn in his truck-trailer on August 12 in Fort Pierce, Florida, causing a minivan to crash into the trailer, killing all three occupants. Singh and a passenger in his truck were unhurt.

During a court appearance on Saturday, St Lucie County judge Lauren Sweet ruled that Singh is an “unauthorised alien” and poses a flight risk. The judge denied bond, citing probable cause for six charges, including three counts of vehicular homicide, all classified as forcible felonies under Florida law.

“There are no conditions of release that will ensure your appearance at trial. Therefore, sir, I’m setting your bond on each charge at no bond,” judge Sweet said.

Singh, who crossed into the US illegally in 2018, reportedly obtained a commercial driver’s licence in California. He was arrested in Stockton, California, after allegedly fleeing the crash scene and was extradited back to Florida.

The case has drawn strong reactions from US political leaders. Florida’s lieutenant governor Jay Collins credited the state’s cooperation with federal authorities for Singh’s extradition, posting: “He thought he could run. @GovRonDeSantis and I brought him back to face justice.”

The incident triggered criticism of California’s licensing policies. Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the department of homeland security, called the issuance of a commercial licence to an undocumented immigrant “asinine”.

In the aftermath, US senator Marco Rubio announced a pause on the issuance of commercial truck driver work visas, citing risks posed by foreign drivers and the impact on American truckers.

NAPA urges Indian govt to intervene

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting consular and legal support for Singh.

In the letter, NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal stressed that Singh’s rights must be protected and that the Indian government should ensure he receives fair legal assistance.

“Punjabi truckers are the backbone of the logistics industry in North America. A balanced approach to safety and fair treatment of immigrant workers is essential,” Chahal said.

Family, villagers appeal for leniency

Back at Rataul village in Tarn Taran, Harjinder Singh’s family and fellow villagers have urged US authorities to show compassion.

“The family is in shock. We are saddened by the deaths, but a 45-year jail term would ruin his life,” said a relative. Singh reportedly mortgaged family land to travel to the US in 2018 in search of better opportunities.

Villagers described him as hardworking and maintained the incident was not intentional. A local sarpanch and other residents expressed support, urging the Indian government and Sikh organisations to provide legal aid.

Dilbagh Singh, one of Harjinder Singh’s relatives, said: “We are also saddened over the death of three persons in the accident. Similar incidents have taken place earlier as well,” he told reporters in Tarn Taran.

“Harjinder is only 28 and if he gets 45 years of jail, then you can imagine what will be the condition of his family,” said Dilbagh .

Harjinder’s elder brother, Tejinder Singh, lives with his family and their mother in Tarn Taran. Their father is no more, and the family is engaged in farming.

Village sarpanch Jashandeep Singh said they stand with the family and appealed that no harsh punishment be given to Harjinder. An elderly villager also sought that the US government should show leniency towards Harjinder. It was his bad luck that such an accident took place, he further said.

Another villager said Harjinder did not do it intentionally. The accidents do take place, he said.

Though it was his mistake to make a U-turn, he should not be awarded any harsh punishment, otherwise his entire life gets ruined, he said.

Harjinder Singh remains in custody at St Lucie County jail as the legal process unfolds. Indian officials have yet to comment publicly on the case.