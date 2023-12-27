Fog blankets Punjab and Haryana again; cold weather conditions continue

Visibility was low in the morning in several parts of the states with dense fog seen in some places, a Met department official said. HT Image

In Punjab’s Bathinda recorded a low of 6.2 deg Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius with Patiala at 8.8 degrees Celsius and Pathankot at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's minimum settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius and Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.