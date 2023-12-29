Fog grounds morning flights in Chandigarh, delays trains

A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday morning, reducing visibility, meteorological department officials said. No flight could take off or land at Chandigarh airport till 9.50am on Friday due to the fog. (PTI Photo)

The visibility was reduced to 25m at 8.30am on Friday for the second consecutive day. This is considered “very severe fog” by the weather department.

No flight could take off or land at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport till 9.50am. The Indigo flight, 6E146, scheduled to depart for Lucknow at 7.10am departed at 9.50am.

Flights 6E-681 from Chandigarh to Pune, 6E-2159 to New Delhi and 6E-6395 to Ahmedabad were cancelled due to the weather conditions.

Flight 6E-112 to Ahmedabad was rescheduled for 12.15pm, while 6E-7743 to Jaipur was adjusted to 1pm.

The 6E-9052 flight to Leh was rescheduled for 12.10pm and 6E-2159 to Delhi was shifted to 5.25pm.

The Jaipur-Chandigarh-Jaipur flights 7414/7413 and flight 6041 from Srinagar to Chandigarh and Kolkata were cancelled due to adverse weather on Friday.

Flights 6E-2177 to Delhi, 6E-5261 to Mumbai, 6E-867 to Hyderabad, and 6E-6634 to Bangalore were cancelled for December 30 as well due to the fog forecast.

Train services were also impacted because of fog in the region. The morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express was delayed by around an hour.

The Vande Bharat Express from Delhi reached Chandigarh 50 minutes behind schedule.

The Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was rescheduled to depart at 5.50pm instead of the original time of 4.30pm.