11 Delhi-bound trains delayed as dense fog engulfs north India; situation to persist till Jan 2

Delhi and several states in northern India continue to remain under the grips of dense to very dense fog and people are grappling with winter chills. Several trains and flights have been delayed due to obstructed visibility after a thick fog enveloped the skies above Delhi. Traffic plies on a highway amidst dense evening fog on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said north Indian states will continue to experience the condition in the upcoming days. Dense to very dense fog will continue for the next four days in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, according to the weather department.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Dense to very dense fog at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, many places over Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Uttarakhand, at isolated places over northern parts of Rajasthan and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and Lower division of Himachal Pradesh. Cold day conditions are at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said in a notification.

The MeT department also urged travellers to exercise caution while driving or using any mode of transportation and stay updated on the schedules of airlines, railways and state transport.

According to Northern Railways, at least 11 trains have been delayed in Delhi due to fog. Flyers are compelled to face hassle because several flights are delayed by a couple of hours.

“Trains arriving late in Delhi area dated December 29 are Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Farakka Express, Himachal Express, Brahmaputra Mail, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Lucknow Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Padmavat Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express,” a Northern Railways official said.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows several armed personnel doing their Republic Day rehearsals, piercing through the layer of thick fog.

On Thursday, nearly 60 flights were diverted and several others were delayed due to low visibility amid fog.

Most of the flights had to be diverted, as the pilots were not trained to operate flights in low visibility conditions, PTI reported citing sources.