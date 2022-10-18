Food Grain Transportation scam: HC dismisses bail plea of former Cong minister Ashu

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Ashu had moved the high court on September 21 after his plea was dismissed by a Ludhiana court on September 9. The former minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs during the Congress regime was booked by the state vigilance bureau on August 16 in Ludhiana under the prevention of corruption act, criminal conspiracy and various other sections under the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on August 22.

Ashu is accused of corruption in awarding tenders for the transportation of food grains during the Congress government.

The trial court, while rejecting his plea, had observed that the argument of political vendetta, at the first instance, seemed to be attractive, but when the entire investigation was seen, the plea was not “believable”.

“The investigation is still at an initial stage and as it proceeds and more accused are arrested in the case, there seems to be a possibility of a much bigger scam. The gravity of the offence and the possibility of influencing witnesses related to the case are also a relevant consideration for regular bail. In view of the nature of the allegations and the gravity of the offence, the accused is not entitled to bail,” the trial court had said in its order of dismissal of plea. A detailed high court order is awaited.