For delaying in filing rape FIR, 2 Panchkula cops suspended

For making a minor rape victim, her sister and differently abled father run from pillar to post for registration of FIR, two police personnel, posed in Panchkula, have been suspended.

In rape cases, there is provision of a zero FIR, which allows for the case to be registered at any police station, regardless of the location of the crime.

Aryan Chaudhary, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, headquarters), Panchkula, said, “We have suspended two policemen -- sub-inspector Vijender Singh, the in-charge of the Sector 19 police post, and head constable Rajbir Singh, also posted in Sector 19, for delay in registering the FIR. An inquiry has also been marked.”

The incident took place on December 28, when two sisters, aged 12 and 5, were forcibly bundled into an autorickshaw and taken to a jungle area near the petrol pump in Panchkula’s Industrial Area, Phase 1, where the elder sister was raped at knifepoint by the auto driver.

The autorickshaw driver, who was known to them, had initially offered to drop them home but when the girls turned down the offer, he pulled them into the auto. The girls had tried to flee but failed. Once they reached a secluded spot, the auto driver raped the 12-year-old at knifepoint while threatening the five-year-old girl against raising the alarm.

Later, he dropped the girls close to their house and fled.

After the girls reached home, they narrated the ordeal to their father, who immediately took them to the police station but was made to run from another police station/ police post till 1 am. It was only when they reached the woman police station that the SHO, Neha Sandhu, got the victim admitted to the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, and started the FIR proceedings. The auto driver, Mustaqi, 21, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.