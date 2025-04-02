Forces continue search for 3 Jaish terrorists in Kathua

Security forces on Tuesday continued the search for three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Panjtirthi area in Kathua district, said officials, adding that there was a brief exchange of gunfire late on Monday. Security personnel keep vigil in the Panjtirthi Jathana area of Kathua district on Tuesday (PTI)

“An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out late last night in Panjtirthi area of Ramkot, adjoining Jakhole village,” the officials said.

However, terrorists managed escape under the cover of darkness, they added. The area was cordoned off after the gunfight.

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shobhit Saxena said, “There has been no exchange of fire with them since Tuesday morning.”

The officials said the three terrorists are believed to be from a group that had its first face-off with security forces in Dolka forest near Saniyal village in Hiranagar sector near the International Border on March 23.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance-cum-ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi Kathua by Indian Army, police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire,” the Army’s Rising Star Corps said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

Forces on Monday detained six family members of a jailed overground worker (OGW), Mohammad Latief, for questioning.

Latief is in jail under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for aiding terrorists in Malhar during an attack on an army truck last year, in which six soldiers lost their lives.

Slain terrorist Abu Tala is also believed to have stayed at Latief’s house.

Senior army officer briefs LG

Rising Star Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario.

Searches launched in Poonch

Security forces on Tuesday launched search operations in five areas of Poonch district, officials said, adding that the searches are part of enhanced security measures aimed at maintaining high vigilance in the border district.

The search operations were conducted by joint teams of the special operations group (SoG) of the police and units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at areas including hinterland and border areas such as Behramgalla-Chatran Sailan, Kala Jhoola and Nakka Nar forest in Gursai Mastandara Jabri, and Chajala-Seagi areas of Mankote.