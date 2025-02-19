Forces extra alert amid scant snowfall in Valley

Less snowfall over the upper reaches of Kashmir, especially north Kashmir, has not only left locals worried but also is keeping the security forces, especially those manning the Line of Control, at edge. The forces are extra alert amid fears of infiltration in early spring due to scant snowfall than usual. This winter there has been 60 to 70% less snowfall over the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley, especially in south Kashmir. (Representational image)

From the past four to five years, especially after India and Pakistan renewed ceasefire on the LoC in 2021, there has been a decline in the attempts of infiltration and now there are apprehensions, this time, terrorists could take advantage of less snowfall on the higher reaches of norther Kashmir.

With less snowfall on the LoC and growing tensions, the Army and Police have apprehensions about the infiltration across from the border and efforts are on to plug the gaps on the LoC. “There is very less snow all along the Line of Control and higher ridges which has made infiltration easy. The soldiers are on an alert. Still there are apprehensions that infiltrators will try to take advantage of less snow on the trekking routes and mountains,” said an army officer deployed in north Kashmir. “We are continuously patrolling the vulnerable areas on the LoC,” he said adding that sectors like Gulmarg, Nowgam, Keran and Gurez have very less snowfall this year compared to last two decades. “Every attempt will be foiled by the alert security personnel.”

Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar along with GOC Chinar Corps visited forward areas of Dagger Division and Vajr Division to review operational preparedness of the formations.

“The army commander also visited Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) training node in Uri and the integrated training node at Panzgam. The army commander was briefed on the prevalent security situation, recently conducted counter-terrorism operations and soldier-citizen connect. He commended all ranks for their efforts in maintaining the sanctity of the LC and lauded the high level of professionalism,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

From past two weeks the cross LoC firing has increased, especially from across the border. Earlier, army officers had blamed Pakistani soldiers for indulging in firing on LoC to provide cover to infiltrators.

The small arms were used in cross-LoC firing at Tarkundi in Poonch’s Bhimber Gali and prompted Indian retaliation last week. The cross LoC firing also took place last week at Krishna Ghati area in same sector.

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army sustained minor injuries when he accidentally stepped over a landmine along the LoC last week, the officer was part of a patrol to prevent infiltration.

Two Indian army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an IED explosion near the LoC in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector on last Tuesday. On last Monday, a soldier was injured while manning a post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. An army patrol was fired upon from across the LoC in Rajouri’s Keri sector on last week amid an infiltration bid.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar and then in Jammu last week, where he was briefed about the overall situation, especially along the LoC.

Lieutenant general Navin Sachdeva, the general officer commanding the 16 Corps, on February 10, reviewed “hostile activities” along the LoC in Rajouri and urged the troops to remain prepared for all contingencies. Officials have fear that currently threat of terror activity is in Jammu province, could now shift to North Kashmir. “There have been certain activities across the LoC and there are apprehensions that the infiltrators might sneak in to carry out activities in Kashmir,” said a senior police officer.