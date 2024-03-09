Former Baramullah MLA Javeed Hussain Baig joins National Conference

In a boost to the National Conference, former legislator Javeed Hussain Baig on Friday joined the party along with his supporters. National Conference vice-president Omar Abduallah welcoming former Baramullah MLA Javeed Hussain Baig into the party fold. (HT File)

Baig, 57, has significant clout in north Kashmir and has been in active politics from a young age and fleshed out a successful political career with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“I joined the National Conference as I feel this is the only party that is truly representing the aspirations of people of J&K and Ladakh. I took the decision to join the National Conference after my workers gave a go-ahead. I have no personal interests or posts in mind. I will work for the party in future to make it a strong force in north Kashmir,” Baig said, adding that the party and his supporters are overjoyed with his decision.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah welcomed Baig into the party fold. Calling him as a prominent pahari leader and strong political activist from north Kashmir, Abdullah said, “I am hopeful that his entry will make the National Conference stronger in the region. I hope Baig will now strongly advocate the party policies.”

The party vice-president also praised Baig for his speeches in the assembly, saying, “Even though he used to oppose us, it was in a dignified manner.”

A seasoned politician

The nephew of former deputy CM Muzaffar Baig, the former legislator represented Baramulla assembly constituency from 2014 to 2018.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Baig jumped ship Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party. He was a part of the delegation that met Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah along with Bukhari, the first outreach of Kashmiri leadership to the Centre after abrogation of Article 370. Baig, however, could not carve a niche in the Apni Party and quit last year.

Baig’s entry into the National Conference is expected to boost the party’s prospects in two assembly segments — Baramulla and Sangrama. The party has not won these constituencies since 2002.

With Baig entry, the party is now hoping to turn over a new leaf in Baramulla, which is one of the biggest assembly segments in the Valley as many new areas were added to the constituency during the delimitation.

Noted for his oratory skills, Baig is being tipped as the face of the party in north Kashmir, especially Baramulla where the party has not had any strong leaders in the last three decades.