Former BJP government failed to spend over 4,032 crore in two years: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the former BJP government failed to spend the allocated amount of more than ₹4,032 crore in the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22. HT Image

He said it also includes the amount received under grants to various departments.

Sukhu said the BJP government, which boasts of being a well-wisher of the Scheduled Castes, could not spend the amount of ₹408.35 crore allocated under the Scheduled Caste Development Scheme in 2020-21 and ₹611.26 crore in 2021-22.

Similarly, under the Scheduled Caste Development Scheme, an amount of ₹361.65 crore allocated in 2021-21 and ₹373.40 crore in 2021-22 was not spent.

The chief minister was replying to a question asked by independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh, during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday.

In a jibe, the CM said that the Centre shortchanged its own “double-engine government” and the present Congress government is bringing more money from the Centre than the previous dispensation did

. He added that the BJP members demanding discussion on the employment issue do not know that an amount of ₹117.78 crore has not been spent in the labour and employment department during their government and ₹21.99 crore was unspent in 2021-22. He said that an amount of ₹45.03 crore was unspent in the rural development department in 2020-21 and ₹165.51 crore in 2021-22.

An amount of ₹68.60 crore and ₹58.72 crore remained unspent in the forest department in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

The CM added the government could not spend the amount of ₹465.16 and ₹360.19 crore in the health department during the same period. An amount of ₹245.05 crore and ₹91.62 crore were not spent in the police department in the above two financial years respectively. Similarly, in the education department, an amount of ₹589.18 crore and ₹348.86 crore was not spent during the period.

In response to Hoshayar Singh’s supplementary question regarding increasing the diet money of police personnel, the CM replied that this matter is under the consideration and the diet money will be increased as soon as the economic condition of the state improves. Earlier, while asking a question, Hoshiyar Singh had said the police gets monthly diet money of ₹210 and it works out to ₹7 per day. This should be increased to at least ₹100 per day.

CM Sukhu said there will be no compromise with the interests of the state. He added that government is committed to protecting the interests of the state and strict steps are being taken in this direction. The state’s interest is the reason why policy has been changed in the power sector.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Kuldeep Rathore regarding the use of corporate social responsibility funds at Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) project, the CM said there will be no compromise with the interests of the state. He said changes in policy in power sector are being made to safeguard the interest of the state and the government has issued a notice to the SJVN regarding Luhri, Sunni, and Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects and sought its reply within 15 days.

The notice has been sent because the SJVN has not entered into an agreement with the government for these three projects, he said.

In case the corporation does not reach an agreement with the government, the process of withdrawing these projects will be initiated, he said. The CM added that the previous BJP government ignored the interests of the state in these three projects by waiving 50% in goods and Service Tax (GST) and not provisioning money from the projects for local development.

Himachal Pradesh also suffered losses in electricity royalty which the present government now wants to increase, he said.

MLA Rathore raised the issue of CSR money not being spent properly from the project in his area in a supplementary question and said that an inquiry committee should be formed on this. On this, the CM said the CSR money will have to be spent by the project managers. Nevertheless, he will discuss with the MLA about forming an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.