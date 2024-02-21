 Former DAV College Chandigarh student attacked in Sector 10 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Former DAV College Chandigarh student attacked in Sector 10

Former DAV College Chandigarh student attacked in Sector 10

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 21, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Former DAV College student attacked with baseball bats in Chandigarh's Sector 10 over old enmity, admitted to PGI. FIR filed, assailants identified.

A 23-year-old former DAV College, Sector 10, student was attacked with baseball bats and sledgers in Sector 10 Leisure valley over old enmity.

A former DAV College student was attacked by a group in Chandigarh’s Sector 10. (HT File)
A former DAV College student was attacked by a group in Chandigarh’s Sector 10. (HT File)

The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. He was admitted to PGI.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police said an FIR was registered on the statement of DAV College, Sector 10, student union president Jashanpreet Singh. The assailants were identified as Devinder Mand, Simran, alias Simmu, Maninder Mand and Parvinder, alias Mitthu, of Karor village Mohali. They escaped in two SUV’s.

Sources said the accused are also former students of the college. Injured Manpreet Singh was unable to record his statement.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Sector 3 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On