Former DAV College Chandigarh student attacked in Sector 10
Former DAV College student attacked with baseball bats in Chandigarh's Sector 10 over old enmity, admitted to PGI. FIR filed, assailants identified.
A 23-year-old former DAV College, Sector 10, student was attacked with baseball bats and sledgers in Sector 10 Leisure valley over old enmity.
The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. He was admitted to PGI.
Police said an FIR was registered on the statement of DAV College, Sector 10, student union president Jashanpreet Singh. The assailants were identified as Devinder Mand, Simran, alias Simmu, Maninder Mand and Parvinder, alias Mitthu, of Karor village Mohali. They escaped in two SUV’s.
Sources said the accused are also former students of the college. Injured Manpreet Singh was unable to record his statement.
A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Sector 3 police station.