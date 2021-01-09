Former driver, his 4 aides held for robbing Chandigarh bizman
A former employee and his four accomplices have been arrested for robbing a businessman of ₹8,000 at knifepoint in Chandigarh’s Khuda Ali Sher area, police said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, 27, of Nayagaon and his aides Jasbir Singh, 22, Sanjay, 24 , Varun, 25, and Multan Khan, 21 , all from Mohali.
Tarun Mahajan, 49, a resident of Sector 27 and owner of a tent house, was returning home from his farm house in his Land Rover when a Nissan Datsun intercepted him on Thursday evening.
Four men entered his SUV and snatched his wallet containing ₹8,000 and important documents. They then asked Mahajan to step out of the vehicle, but he raised the alarm and the men fled.
Investigations revealed that Mahajan’s former driver Amit had hatched the robbery plan. Police traced the vehicle to a car rental service in Mohali, from where they reached Jasbir, who had rented it for 10 days.
Besides arresting all men, police also recovered the knife and vehicle used in the crime. The accused were produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. They face charges under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 392 (robbery) of the IPC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University dental college: Final-year UG students likely to report from Jan 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid traces found in wounds of positive patients: PGIMER study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two succumb, 134 test Covid +ve in Chandigarh tricity area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former driver, his 4 aides held for robbing Chandigarh bizman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine: Chandigarh admn prepared for drive from Jan 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry rates fall by 50% in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM is acting like 'BJP agent': AAP leader Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM Amarinder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: 40 samples collected in Ambala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana’s plea to commute death penalty by January 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Death of over 4 lakh poultry birds in Panchkula’s Barwala belt due to avian influenza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox