Former driver robs plywood dealer’s wife at gunpoint in Yamunanagar, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Feb 25, 2023 01:18 AM IST

Two men, including a former driver of a plywood merchant of Yamunanagar, allegedly barged into his house in Sector 17 and robbed his family of valuables worth lakhs of rupees late on Thursday night, police said.

The men allegedly held merchant’s wife at gunpoint and later injured the merchant Himanshu, when he tried to retaliate, the police added.

One of the assailants, the merchant’s former driver, Ravinder alias Bindra, was booked under charges of attempt to murder. He was arrested within hours of the crime, SP Mohit Handa said on Friday.

Himanshu told the police that when he returned from his factory around 7 pm, he found two men wearing helmets inside his house in the posh locality.

“One of them was holding my wife hostage at gunpoint, and the other was collecting gold and diamond jewellery, including two bangles, four rings, a chain, two sets of earrings and some cash. I tried to retaliate, and during the scuffle, I managed to identify one of them as Ravinder, my former employee,” the complaint reads.

During the scuffle, Himanshu received injuries to different parts of his body as the accused managed to flee with valuables on a bike.

SP Handa said, “Based on human and technical intelligence, the man, was arrested at around 1 am. He has a criminal record. The other assailant identified as Vishal will be nabbed soon. The amount of cash and price of valuables was being ascertained.”

Saturday, February 25, 2023
