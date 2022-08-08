Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh to join Congress on Monday
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh will rejoin the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party’s state chief Udai Bhan Singh on Monday at Congress’s state headquarters in Chandigarh.
The six-time MLA Singh had switched over to the BJP after Congress denied him a ticket from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar in the 2019 assembly polls and even the BJP did not field him in the assembly polls.
Speaking over the phone, Sampat Singh said he had quit the Congress after Kuldeep Bishnoi “created hurdles” in his way and he did not get Congress’ ticket in the 2019 assembly polls.
“Due to Bishnoi’s arrogance and lobbying, Congress had denied tickets to at least three powerful former MLAs in Hisar district only. If the ticket selection was good in the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress could have been in power in Haryana. It was only Bishnoi, who ruined the Congress and took decisions only for self-benefit,” Sampat Singh added.
Singh, who used to teach political science at a Hisar college, became a legislator from Bhattu Kalan in 1982. He represented the Fatehabad assembly and Nalwa seat also. In the 2009 assembly polls, Singh had defeated former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s wife and Kuldeep Bishnoi’s mother Jasma Devi. Sampat Singh, a lieutenant of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, had left the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2009 after he lost to Haryana Janhit Congress chief and former CM Bhajan Lal by 6,983 votes from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and he had accused INLD supremo OP Chautala of promoting “nepotism and internal rift” for his defeat. Later, he switched over to Congress in 2009 and remained loyal to Hooda.
Last week, Sampat Singh met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi along with Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and he quit the BJP on Saturday after holding a meeting with party workers in Hisar on Saturday.
‘Will ensure Bishnoi’s defeat in Adampur bypoll’
On being asked about speculations of him contesting the Adampur byelection as Congress nominee, Sampat Singh said he will strengthen the Congress and support the party’s nominee in the Adampur bypoll.
“Bishnoi has befooled the voters of Adampur. This constituency has 18 villages of my erstwhile assembly Bhattu Kalan and I have family relations with the people of these villages. If the Congress gives me an opportunity, I will definitely contest the bypoll and ensure the defeat of Bishnoi’s family members from here,” he claimed.
He said he has good relations with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar but he was unhappy with the BJP since the farmers’ stir.
8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi-Rohtak railway line
Eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar station here on Sunday morning. The train was laden with coal blocks and was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak when the accident took place. The railway traffic was affected for hours due to the derailment. Rohtak railway station superintendent BS Meena said a goods train was derailed near Kharawar and the engineers have been called to restore the movement.
Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to an unconscious Rajesh's injuries a day after being hit by a car. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40. As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh, 45, Sudesh Kumar.
Kurukshetra man gets 12-year jail for raping Panchkula teen
A local court on Friday awarded 12 years' imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh onKumarm, Panchkula Police said on Sunday. The convict was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20, from Kurukshetra. She was rescued from Kurukshetra a week later. 1 held for raping 21-yr-old cousin in Mubarakpur Mohali Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly raping his 21-year-old cousin.
2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours
A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.
246 new Covid cases detected in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from 289 cases the day before. The cases continued to remain over 100 in Chandigarh where 126 people were found infected. Panchkula reported 73 fresh infections while Mohali had 47. There was no Covid-related death in the tricity for the fourth consecutive day. Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 97,370 Covid infections.
