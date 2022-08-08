Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh to join Congress on Monday

Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh will rejoin the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party’s state chief Udai Bhan Singh on Monday at Congress’s state headquarters in Chandigarh.

The six-time MLA Singh had switched over to the BJP after Congress denied him a ticket from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar in the 2019 assembly polls and even the BJP did not field him in the assembly polls.

Speaking over the phone, Sampat Singh said he had quit the Congress after Kuldeep Bishnoi “created hurdles” in his way and he did not get Congress’ ticket in the 2019 assembly polls.

“Due to Bishnoi’s arrogance and lobbying, Congress had denied tickets to at least three powerful former MLAs in Hisar district only. If the ticket selection was good in the 2019 assembly polls, the Congress could have been in power in Haryana. It was only Bishnoi, who ruined the Congress and took decisions only for self-benefit,” Sampat Singh added.

Singh, who used to teach political science at a Hisar college, became a legislator from Bhattu Kalan in 1982. He represented the Fatehabad assembly and Nalwa seat also. In the 2009 assembly polls, Singh had defeated former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s wife and Kuldeep Bishnoi’s mother Jasma Devi. Sampat Singh, a lieutenant of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, had left the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2009 after he lost to Haryana Janhit Congress chief and former CM Bhajan Lal by 6,983 votes from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and he had accused INLD supremo OP Chautala of promoting “nepotism and internal rift” for his defeat. Later, he switched over to Congress in 2009 and remained loyal to Hooda.

Last week, Sampat Singh met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi along with Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and he quit the BJP on Saturday after holding a meeting with party workers in Hisar on Saturday.

‘Will ensure Bishnoi’s defeat in Adampur bypoll’

On being asked about speculations of him contesting the Adampur byelection as Congress nominee, Sampat Singh said he will strengthen the Congress and support the party’s nominee in the Adampur bypoll.

“Bishnoi has befooled the voters of Adampur. This constituency has 18 villages of my erstwhile assembly Bhattu Kalan and I have family relations with the people of these villages. If the Congress gives me an opportunity, I will definitely contest the bypoll and ensure the defeat of Bishnoi’s family members from here,” he claimed.

He said he has good relations with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar but he was unhappy with the BJP since the farmers’ stir.