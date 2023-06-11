Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / KK Mishra appointed as BCCI anti-corruption unit head

KK Mishra appointed as BCCI anti-corruption unit head

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 11, 2023 05:55 PM IST

As per a BCCI communication signed by its secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit

Former Haryana IPS officer KK Mishra has been appointed as the head of anti-corruption unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will succeed former Gujarat IPS officer, SHS Khandawala.

Former Haryana IPS officer KK Mishra appointed as BCCI anti-corruption unit head (HT Photo)
Former Haryana IPS officer KK Mishra appointed as BCCI anti-corruption unit head (HT Photo)

Mishra who retired in the rank of director general in 2020, is at present serving as member of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority.

As per a BCCI communication signed by its secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit from July 2023 to 2026.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci
bcci
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out