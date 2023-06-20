Former Himachal CM Thakur accuses state govt of wasteful expenditure

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi - led Bharatiya Janata Party government had imposed a 50 % import duty on apples. He credited prime minister Narendra Modi for Himachal’s development. “It’s the Modi government that imposed 50% import duty on apples, “ said Thakur, addressing media persons at Chopal in Shimla district. Thakur accused the present Himachal government of “cheating” the people. (HT File Photo)

He expressed confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the people of Himachal would elect BJP candidates for all four seats. “People of Himachal will strengthen Modi,” he said. Taking a swipe at the Sukhu government, Thakur accused it of cheating the people of Himachal. He criticised the closure of institutions and mass layoffs, arguing that the government should prioritise development. Thakur claimed that within six months of assuming power, the Sukhu government had accumulated significant debt and accused them of wasteful expenditures, such as using charter planes and helicopters.

Thakur praised the previous BJP government’s timely completion of projects initiated by Modi and the positive impact they had on the nation. Citing the Manohar Lal murder case, he castigated the Sukhu government over the law and order situation in Himachal, Thakur claimed that the government’s reluctance to conduct the investigation raised suspicions about potential hidden motives. Addressing the public meeting, national general secretary BJP and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously served 130 crore people in the country. “The world accepted that India has been number one in Covid management, India made two vaccines of its own and administered them free of cost to 130 crore citizens of the country,” said he.

State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal while addressing the public meeting said sought people’s support saying that the assembly election was closely fought and BJP will win all four seats in the Lok Sabha. He said that the double-engine government accelerated the state’s development in all the assembly segments. “ Our government opened schools, hospitals, SDM offices, Patwar Circle, and IPH Circle in Chopal, Jubbal Kotkhai, Rohru, Rampur, and Theog, but this government but the present government closed them down. He said that the Center has provided Ayushman Bharat and Jairam Government has improved the health services of the people by providing Himcare. Today health coverage of ₹5 lahk is being given by the government.