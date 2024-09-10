Former minister among two BJP candidates file nomination papers for J&K polls

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sham Lal Sharma and Arvind Gupta on Monday filed their nomination papers for Jammu North and Jammu West assembly constituencies. BJP’s Jammu West Assembly seat Arvind Gupta show victory signs before filing his nomination papers. (ANI)

National general secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh, former union minister Anurag Thakur, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, BJP’s J&K working president Sat Sharma, district president Omi Khajuria and senior BJP leader Devinder Rana were among the prominent figures who accompanied the two candidates.

Sham Lal Sharma’s cavalcade, in the form of a roadshow, consisted of a large number of four-wheelers and two-wheelers, with thousands of party workers waving flags and banners.

While interacting with the media persons after filing his nomination, Sham Lal Sharma expressed full confidence in BJP’s victory in the polls, stating that he is certain the party will form the next government with a clear majority in Jammu and Kashmir. “The people’s enthusiasm clearly indicates that the environment is in favour of BJP this time, as they have tested all parties in the past and now want a change by electing BJP to power,” he said.

Arvind Gupta, meanwhile, highlighted BJP’s 25 point programme for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and exuded confidence of his win. “BJP will emerge victorious in the Jammu West with a record number of votes,” he asserted.

Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, said only the BJP can establish peace and ensure development, while the NC-Congress alliance can only bring destruction and miseries for the people of J&K. “In J&K BJP means ‘Rahat’ and NC-Cong means ‘Aafat’ for the people,” he said while addressing a press conference.