Former PDP leader joins BJP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Arshid Mehmood Khan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Announcing polls in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the election commission but we are ready for any election,” Raina said (HT File)

Khan, a three-time sarpanch from Dandesar village of Nowshera, was welcomed into the BJP by the party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and MP Jugal Kishore former minister Sat Sharma and BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta .

The former PDP leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2008 assembly elections from the Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district. Addressing a press conference after the joining, Raina said the BJP was ready for elections in the Union Territory.

“Announcing polls in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the election commission but we are ready for any election,” he said.

“Mesmerised by the Modi’s welfare policies, he has decided to serve the society as a sincere worker of the BJP,” said Raina.

“PM Modi-led government is committed to the public welfare. It has ensured benefits of public welfare schemes to the poor and needy people for their upliftment”, said Raina.

Asked about speculations around some senior political leaders joining the BJP in the presence of the Prime Minister, Raina said, “We will whole-heartedly welcome anyone who comes.”