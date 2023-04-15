Disproportionate assets case: Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi quizzed for 7 hours, terms probe as ‘political vendetta’

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday grilled former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for nearly seven hours pertaining to a complaint of disproportionate assets (DA) against him. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi coming out form vigilance office in Mohali . (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to a senior vigilance bureau (VB) official, Channi was asked questions about his businesses and details of properties that he, his family members and relatives, who have been working closely with him for the past few years, own.

The VB sleuths disclosed that Channi was also grilled on his financial relationship with a Kharar-based coloniser Praveen Kumar, who was arrested by the VB in a different case recently.

Sources in VB said Channi was asked if he has made investments in Canada and the USA. “He was asked details about his relatives or friends living in Canada, the US and their businesses,” said an official linked to the probe on condition of anonymity.

“Channi was also asked about the reasons for staying abroad for 8 to 9 months. He was also quizzed on what he did there, with whom he stayed and the expenditure incurred abroad,” said the above-quoted official.

Officials added that Channi was also asked specific questions about his connection with Iqbal Sarpanch and his role in illegal mining in the Jindapur area falling in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which Channi represented as an MLA.

While coming out of the VB office, Channi termed the probe ‘totally politically’ motivated.

Channi again slammed the AAP government, alleging that “this government was behaving worse than the Mughals.”

“They want to humiliate and defame me. You can’t build a case without any basis. I stand by what I said earlier in the morning,” Channi said.

Not scared of probe: Channi

Earlier in the morning, Channi addressed a press conference before going to the VB office.

He accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of carrying out a ‘political vendetta’ and said that he was not scared of the probe.

“They may even kill me one day too. I am prepared for all of it,” he claimed, asserting that they cannot stop him from raising his voice for the poor.

The Congress leader said questions raised by him during a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday rattled AAP. “When someone speaks the truth, the one who is a liar feels the pinch, and that is what has happened with the AAP government,” he said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) deputy leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former ministers Brahm Mohindra and Aruna Chaudhary and Congress candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary were also present with Channi at the press conference.

The former CM said that he was summoned by the vigilance bureau on a public holiday when all government offices were closed on account of Baisakhi and Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. “They have specially opened the offices to torture me,” he alleged.

Warring, Bajwa slam AAP

Raja Warring said the AAP government was stooping to a new low in politics. Warring said the deceitful and nefarious propaganda of the AAP leadership stood exposed. Bajwa said the Congress was with Channi. “All the charges against Channi are false and frivolous,” he claimed.

BOX: Channi shedding crocodile tears: Cheema

Hitting back at Channi, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday accused the Congress leader of only shedding crocodile tears. “If Channi had cared about SC and ST people, he would have taken action against the people who embezzled SC scholarship money. Now, when he is facing the consequences of his corruption, he only wants the sympathy of the people,” the AAP leader said.

Cheema said that Congress has always treated SC, ST and BC people as their vote bank, misled them and used them for 70 years. “In Punjab also, Congress made Channi the first SC chief minister of Punjab months before the state assembly polls to lure the voters,” he said.