Disappearance of KCF chief’s mother: CBI court declares former Punjab AIG a proclaimed offender

TARN TARAN: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has declared former assistant inspector general (AIG) of Punjab Police Jagdeep Singh a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case of alleged disappearance of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother in 1992.

Mohinder Kaur, 75, of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran disappeared allegedly after being abducted by Jagdeep Singh, who was then the station house officer (SHO) of the Jhabhal police station, and then deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashok Kumar, from her house in November 1992.

While Ashok died during the course of investigation, Jagdeep, who was promoted as AIG, took retirement around a year ago.

A veteran human rights activist and former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court justice Ajit Singh Bains had filed a petition in a court demanding an inquiry from a central agency in Kaur’s disappearance.

The high court handed over the case to the CBI in 1994 and the investigation agency booked both Jagdeep and Ashok.

“The case was fixed for appearance of accused Jagdeep Singh qua whom proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC received back duly effected on February 20 and February 24. The period of 30 days has already elapsed but Jagdeep has not appeared even today. In view of the provisions under Section 82 (4) of the CrPC, Jagdeep Singh is declared a proclaimed person/absconder,” reads the order of the court of Amandeep Kamboj, special judicial magistrate, Mohali. The copy of the order, which was issued on March 31, is with HT.

The court has also directed the CBI to initiate the necessary action under Section 174-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court has also asked the CBI to file the list of assets belonging to jagdeep for attachment. “As no list of property of Jagdeep has been filed by the CBI, let separate proceedings be initiated under Section 83 of the CrPC and the CBI is directed to file the list of movable and immovable property of the accused for the purpose of attachment,” reads the order.

In February, the court had directed the CBI to initiate PO proceedings against Jagdeep after non-bailable warrants issued against him were received back unaccepted with reports that the accused had sold his properties.

Leader of the separatist group, the KCF, Paramjit is wanted for reviving the Sikh insurgency, murder, conspiracy and smuggling of arms in India. He is also wanted for the murder of former army chief General AS Vaidya and for the country’s biggest bank robbery in Ludhiana. Paramjit is believed to be living in Pakistan.

The former AIG is also accused in the disappearance case of one Aroor Singh of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran district. Aroor, a former SGPC employee, was allegedly killed in a fake encounter after being called to a police station in 1992.

Police officials familiar with developments say Jagdeep has fled to Canada.