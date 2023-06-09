Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away in Chandigarh

Lieutenant General BS Randhawa (retd), former director general of the Rashtriya Rifles, passed away at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Lieutenant General BS Randhawa (retd) was commissioned into the first battalion of the Sikh Regiment in 1960. (HT Photo)

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the first battalion of the Sikh Regiment in 1960.

He had actively participated in the Battle at Tongfengia in North East Frontier Agency in 1962 and also played an active role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

As the chief of Rashtriya Rifles, Randhawa oversaw the forces in counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

After retirement, Lt Gen Randhawa had settled down in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are settled in the US. The last rites will be held on June 11 after the arrival of his sons.