Four held for recce, thefts at hosiery factories in Ludhiana, 2 accused at large

The Ludhiana Police have arrested four members of a gang that allegedly conducted recce of hosiery units and factories before stealing cloth, police said, adding that a vehicle used in the crimes and a large consignment of illicit liquor have also been seized from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-4) Jashandeep Singh Gill and assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-A) Inderjit Singh Boparai said the arrests were made by a police team led by sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Moti Nagar police station.

The arrested accused were identified as Tarun Kapoor, alias Lucky, Saman Singh, Ramandeep Singh, alias Jassu, and Tanveer Malik. Two more accused involved in the case are yet to be arrested.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh, owner of a hosiery factory located at Amar Nagar in Sherpur. Based on his statement, an FIR was registered on December 25 at Moti Nagar police station against six accused for allegedly conducting recce of hosiery units and factories before executing thefts.

During the investigation, police arrested three accused directly involved in the thefts along with Tanveer Malik, who allegedly purchased the stolen goods. Sixteen bags of stolen hosiery material belonging to the complainant were recovered from their possession. Police also seized a Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicle, which was allegedly used to transport the stolen material.

Officials further said that during the course of investigation, 30 cartons of illicit liquor—totalling 1,440 quarters—were recovered from accused Tarun Kapoor, alias Lucky. Following the recovery, additional sections of the Excise Act were invoked against him.

Police said Lucky was a habitual offender, with around 24 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in Ludhiana.

Further interrogation of the arrested accused is underway. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused and recover more stolen property, the police added.