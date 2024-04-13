 Four killed as car crashes into tree in Muktsar - Hindustan Times
Four killed as car crashes into tree in Muktsar

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 13, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Darshan Singh (66), his wife Jaswinder Kaur (65), son Gurpreet Singh (44) and their family friend Jaskaran Singh Sidhu (42). They belonged to Muktsar town.

Four persons, including three of a family, were killed when a car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in Muktsar district on Friday morning.

Police officials said the accident took place near Buttar Sharih village when the car occupants were returning to their residence after attending a religious function at Bathinda’s Raman town.

A police official said that prima facie the car was being driven at a high speed by Gurpreet.

“It seems that the driver lost control over the car due to the speed or he dozed off at the wheel. There was no evidence suggesting that the ill-fated car was hit by any other vehicle or animal,” said the police source.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Four killed as car crashes into tree in Muktsar
