Four men booked for duping a Model Gram resident of 3.99 crore

The PAU police station booked four accused for duping a man of ₹3.99 crore on the pretext of a land deal. According to the complainant, a piece of land the accused sold him does not belong to them. When he investigated on his own, he found that the land belonged to streets and drains.

Following his complaint the PAU Police lodged an FIR against four accused – including Satpal Sharma of Aman Park, Nirbhay Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Satguru Singh of Sangrur and Jagwinder Singh of South City.

The complainant Sham Sundar of Model Gram stated that he bought a piece of land from the accused for ₹3.99 crore in Village Ayali Khurd. Later, he found that the land actually belongs to streets and drains in the record of the revenue department.

Sub-Inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120 B of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused.