Four minors booked for thrashing, hurling casteist slurs at 14-year-old in Rewari

Four minors were booked in Rewari for allegedly thrashing a 14-year-old boy and hurling casteist remarks at him when he and friends were going to purchase books. Police said the accused shall be apprehended soon. (File)

The matter came to light when the minor’s parents saw the video of the incident wherein four minors can purportedly be seen taking the boy to a community centre and pressuring him into smoking a cigarette.

According to police, when the boy refused, they thrashed him and hurled slurs at him.

“The accused threatened the victim not to speak of his ordeal. We have booked the boys under sections 115(2), 126(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. We have launched a probe and are finding the reasons behind the incident. The juveniles will be apprehended soon,” Rohrai police station house officer Bhagat Prasad said.