Punjab and parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Four of migrant worker’s family die under collapsed wall in Patiala

  Punjab and parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Four members of a migrant worker’s family, including their two children, lost their lives at Saidkheri village in Punjab’s Patiala district on Thursday after a brick wall adjoining the room of their residence collapsed due to heavy rain, reported news agency PTI.

“There was heavy rainfall. The wall collapsed trapping the family under it,” superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Garg told PTI over phone.

Punjab and parts of Haryana, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.


The national capital also witnessed a dust storm followed by downpour on Thursday night. The India Meteorological Department in its bulletin on Friday forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab for the next three days. It also predicted heavy rainfall over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi on June 13.

india meteorological department monsoon in chandigarh rainfall in punjab + 1 more
